STATS DON'T LIE: Minnesota 69, Penn State 61

Let's take a look at some of the notable numbers.

In a new postgame feature, Gophers Nation will take a look at the stats from Minnesota's latest matchup. On Tuesday, Minnesota defeated Penn State 69-61 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

206.2... Brennan Rigsby was perfect from the night when it came to his shooting. He was 5-for-5 from the floor, 2-for-2 from three-point range, and 2-for-2 at the free throw line. All together that resulted in an offensive rating in the win for Rigsby of 206.2

80.8% ... Minnesota was 12-for-15 in the win, an 80.0% shooting percentage which is their fifth best effort of the season.

69.6% ... The Gophers shot 69.6% from the floor in the second half on Tuesday night, one of their best shooting halves of the season, if not their best. They were 16-of-23 from the floor including 4-of-7 from three-point range.

40 ... The Gophers took advantage of Penn State being without center Yanic Konan Niederhauser and dominated in the paint with 40 points.

19 ... Dawson Garcia finished with 19 points in the win, one point shy of having eight straight games with 20 or more points. He also had 14 rebounds in the win. It is his sixth double-double this season, Minnesota is now 4-2 in those six games.

18 ... Both teams had ugly and sloppy play in the first half with 18 combined turnovers (eight for Minnesota, 10 for Penn State). Both teams would clean up their play in the second half with just six combined turnovers with five of those from the Gophers.

14/13 ... Lu"Cye Patterson and Brennan Rgigsby were the keys for the Gophers offensively on Tuesday night. When Patterson was on the court for Minnesota, the Gophers were +14 in the boxscore while they were +13 when Brennan Rigsby was on the floor.

9 ... The Gophers had a 9-2 advantage in fastbreak points. It was a slower-paced game for the most part but the Gophers when they had to move fast on Tuesday did a solid job at doing so.

8 ... Minnesota made eight straight shots in the second half from the 10:28 mark to the 2:41 mark. Those eight straight-made shot attempts allowed the Gophers to flip a 42-39 deficit into a 63-52 lead.

7.6% ... KenPom gave Minnesota a mere 7.6% chance to win the game when they were trailing 25-15 with 2:11 to go in the first half.

2... Despite the game being within arms reach for most of the game for both sides, there were only two lead changes in the game.