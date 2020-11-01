 Minnesota Gophers Football - Where the Gophers rank among the Big Ten statistically
football

Stats Sunday

Mohamed Ibrahim leads the Big Ten in multiple categories (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
Mohamed Ibrahim leads the Big Ten in multiple categories (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
A snapshot of where Minnesota ranks in key team and individual statistics among the Big Ten and NCAA.

Team Stats
Category Big Ten Rank NCAA Rank (103 total teams)

Total Defense

(578 yards per game)

14th

102nd

Rush Defense

(268.5 yards per game)

13th

100th

Pass Defense

(309.5 yards per game)

13th (tied with Illinois)

94th

Total Offense

(388.5 yards per game)

9th

63rd

Rushing Offense

(195.5 yards per game)

4th

28th

Passing Offense

(193 yards per game)

10th

76th

NOTES:

- Minnesota is 4th in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 34 points per game.

- Also ranks 4th in the Big Ten in total rushing yards per game with 195.5.

- 4th in the Big Ten in time of possession, averaging 34:10 a game.


Individual Stats
Player Big Ten NCAA

Mohamed Ibrahim

(173.5 yards per game)

1st

1st

Tanner Morgan

(193 yards per game)

10th

61st

Rashod Bateman

(81.5 yards per game)

8th

38th

Chris Autman-Bell

(78.5 yards per game)

9th

41st

NOTES:

- Tanner Morgan ranks 6th in the Big Ten in passing efficiency with 141.4.

- Mohamed Ibrahim also leads the Big Ten in total touchdowns with six and all-purpose yards, averaging 192 yards per game.

