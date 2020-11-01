Stats Sunday
A snapshot of where Minnesota ranks in key team and individual statistics among the Big Ten and NCAA.
|Category
|Big Ten Rank
|NCAA Rank (103 total teams)
|
Total Defense
(578 yards per game)
|
14th
|
102nd
|
Rush Defense
(268.5 yards per game)
|
13th
|
100th
|
Pass Defense
(309.5 yards per game)
|
13th (tied with Illinois)
|
94th
|
Total Offense
(388.5 yards per game)
|
9th
|
63rd
|
Rushing Offense
(195.5 yards per game)
|
4th
|
28th
|
Passing Offense
(193 yards per game)
|
10th
|
76th
NOTES:
- Minnesota is 4th in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 34 points per game.
- Also ranks 4th in the Big Ten in total rushing yards per game with 195.5.
- 4th in the Big Ten in time of possession, averaging 34:10 a game.
|Player
|Big Ten
|NCAA
|
Mohamed Ibrahim
(173.5 yards per game)
|
1st
|
1st
|
Tanner Morgan
(193 yards per game)
|
10th
|
61st
|
Rashod Bateman
(81.5 yards per game)
|
8th
|
38th
|
Chris Autman-Bell
(78.5 yards per game)
|
9th
|
41st
NOTES:
- Tanner Morgan ranks 6th in the Big Ten in passing efficiency with 141.4.
- Mohamed Ibrahim also leads the Big Ten in total touchdowns with six and all-purpose yards, averaging 192 yards per game.