Sting Factor: Anthony Brown's decommitment from Minnesota

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Anthony Brown committed to Minnesota in early September. It was a major recruiting victory for coach PJ Fleck and his staff, not a complete surprise since his brother plays for the Gophers, but still a big win. Brown is a four-star receiver from Ohio and many other teams had been recruiting him.

But in recent days the Springfield, Ohio, standout backed off his pledge. Again, not a total stunner since Brown has seen his recruitment ramp up even more and he’s been taking visits to some of the powerhouse programs in the conference.

Ranked as the fifth-best prospect and the top skill player in the state of Ohio, Brown is now taking a fresh approach to his recruitment and while that’s bad news for Minnesota, it gives other Big Ten programs and top teams around the country an opportunity to see what else is out there.