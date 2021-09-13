Summarizing what P.J. Fleck said ahead of the Colorado game

A summary of what Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said during Monday's press conference as the Gophers are coming off a 31-26 win over Miami (Oh.) and are set to play at Colorado on Saturday.

- Expects to throw more guys in the mix at running back moving forward to help Potts moving forward. Wants to see consistency from each player at the position.

- Wants to see the younger wide receivers do a better job of having that "next play mentality" and be able to learn from their mistakes and move on.

- On throwing the ball just six times in the second half: geared towards lack of execution, dropped passes, and running the wrong routes. Have to execute better at the wide receiver position.

- Thinks the defensive line is getting better, but not where it needs to be. Wants more consistency. Playing a lot of bodies and seeing some inconsistency in overall play which they need to get better at.

- Colorado is really good. Physical on defense and have really good tacklers. They have two really good running backs. Have a good, young quarterback that can run and create as well as throw. They are a well-connected football team.

- Thinks MJ Anderson is getting better. Says he's thinks too much sometimes and is a little inconsistent here and there. Expects that from a player in the beginning stages of of his playing career.

- Says Minnesota's corners were in really good position all game. Miami (Oh.) made three really good catches down field. Have to give them credit for making plays. Wants to see his players "lean and locate" better along with hand positioning needs to be more consistent. Also, gives credit to Miami (Oh.) quarterback Brett Gabbart for the throws he made. Went from five to six costly plays versus Ohio State to three versus the Redhawks.

- Have had numerous doctors and medical staff talk to the team about travel to Colorado. Plan to be there for the shortest time possible. The longer you are in elevation, the more it will effect your body. Dr. Hall, a professor on campus, has helped the team with sleep habits. Researched a lot of how to prepare for traveling and adapting to the elevation this offseason.

- Says Chris Autman-Bell is doing tremendous. Been told he's "day-to-day" but he practiced last night and looked great. Whether he plays Saturday is not up to him.