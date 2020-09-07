Summer Jam Classic 7on7 Scouting Report
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Twin City Aces Football Club hosted the Pylon 7on7 Summer Jam Classic on Sunday at Maple Grove (Minn.) high school.Four Minnesota commits - Athan Kaliakmanis, Dino Kaliakmanis, Jameson Geers, and M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news