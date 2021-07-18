Taison Chatman will be Minnesota's top priority in 2023
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
When Ben Johnson took over as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, reaching out to the top in-state talent was his first priority. One of the best talents nationally in the 2023 class hails ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news