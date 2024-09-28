The Minnesota Golden Gophers came painfully close to competing a comeback for the ages on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Instead, they were sent back home to Minneapolis with a second straight loss and a 2-3 (0-2) record this season. Gophers Nation provides five takeaways from Minnesota's third loss of the season and despite the end result, it may be a game in which there are more positives than negatives to come away with.

1. Gopher still haven't put together a full game

Let's start out with the negatives. Last week, P.J. Fleck said after the Gophers 31-14 loss to Iowa that he thought his program had played in total two bad quarters of football through their first four games and those two quarters ultimately cost them in their two losses. On Saturday, the Gophers played three quarters of quality to strong football and one quarter of bad football. But like in their losses to North Carolina dn Iowa, that lone bad quarter of play ultimately cost them. This week for the Gophers, it was the second quarter that they'll back on as the one that got away. In that quarter, the Gophers turned the ball over twice and had a punt blocked. Those three plays would lead to 14 points for the Wolverines, helping put the Gophers into a 21-3 hole heading into halftime. That's not to say the Gophers were perfect in the other three quarters of play. They were not but if the second quarter wasn't nearly as disastrous as it was, Saturday's end result could've been quite different.

2. A phenomenal defensive effort from the Gophers

If you told most people that Minnesota would keep Michigan to just 241 total yards and 155 rushing yards in the game, they probably wouldn't have believed you. Dating back to last year, the Gophers defense has struggled in Big Ten play and has allowed 200+ rushing yards in four straight games. Futhermore, it looked like it was going to be a long day early for the Gophers as the Wolverines marched down the field going 79 yards on nine plays in under five minutes, mostly on the gronud. That was for the most part an exception on Saturday for the Gophers' defense. After Michigan's first drive, the Gophers defense was tremendous, keeping Michigan to just 3.6 yards per carry. They forced four three-and-outs, and the average Michigan possession was just 2:46. It wasn't a perfect defensive effort and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman had some questionable play calls late, perhaps giving too much respect to Michigan quarterback Alex Orji but after a disappointing performance against Iowa, the defensive effort was one that the Gophers can absolutely build on heading into week against USC. That being said, late in the game, Ethan Robinson was nursing some leg issues, perhaps just cramps but that will be something to monitor going forward with Justin Walley already out and the Gophers set to face a dangerous passing attack next week in USC. Additionally, Maverick Baranowski went down with a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter as well. Both would be significantly tough losses for the Gophers defense.

3. The Gophers have found a potential recipe for success offensively

It took mostly two-and-half quarters to get there but the Gophers on Saturday eventually found some recipe for success against Michigan on Saturday.

The recipe? An up-tempo offense.

Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise as in each of the last two weeks, two of the Gophers best offensive drives both came in the closing minutes of the first half against Nevada and Iowa, resulting in touchdowns.

Against Michigan, the Gophers would score for the third straight game right before half going 77 yards on just 10 plays in under two minutes, getting a field goal off as time expired to head into halftime 21-3.

After going three-and-out on their first drive of the third quarter, the Gophers began to go a bit more up-tempo constantly on their second drive of the quarter. While it still took five minutes, the Gophers went 76 yards on 12 plays to score and cut the deficit to 24-10. After a Koi Perich punt return to Michigan's 17, the Gophers ensuing drive would be just plays but they did so in just 47 seconds, a little over 15 seconds between plays.

Finally, on their final offensive drive, taking over with just over four minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, the Gophers needing a score would march down the field on 14 plays in under three minutes. They weren't being overly explosive nor did they have to but the Gophers kept their up-tempo pace throughout the drive and it kept Michigan off balanced and the Wolverines ultimately struggled mightily on four of the Gophers last five drives of the game, accounting for 245 total yards and 24 points.

It won't always work to that level of success, at least most likely but if there is one constant theme that the last three games have shown about the Gophers offense is that they're at their best when they're playing with a high tempo. It may not be in P.J. Fleck's DNA to run a high-tempo offense but perhaps a change in philosophy is needed for the Gophers going forward.





4. Max Brosmer with another great effort despite the loss.

Max Brosmer had another strong performance on Saturday considering the circumstances. The Gophers rushing attack in the loss was non-existent. They averaged just 1.5 yards per carry and totaled 38 yards on 25 carries. Darius Taylor made up most of that production with 36 yards on 13 carries. For a lot of quarterbacks, it would be a daunting task to try and attack this Michigan defense and secondary consistently. For Brosmer, it was no big deal. The senior completed 27-of-40 passing attempts for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In the fourth quarter, he was particularly great completing 10-of-16 passing attempts for 95 yards. Through five games, Brosmer has now completed 102-of-154 passing attempts for 1,094 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions.

5. Koi Perich continues to flash his talent

Koi Perich didn’t have a huge day by any standard but what he did have was a huge punt return in the fourth quarter that gave the Gophers life. The talented and uber athletic safety returned a fourth quarter punt 60-yards deep into Michigan territory early in the fourth quarter, setting up a Gophers touchdown three plays later. He also had a 22-yard punt return in the game. Those 82 yards and a 26 yard kickoff return on Saturday, made him the Gopers leader in all-purpose yards on Saturday.. So far through five games, the Minnesota native has consistently flashed his potential and has shown he has a very bright future.

