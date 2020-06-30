The three-star prospect originally committed during a red-hot April for Minnesota where they landed a bulk of their recruiting class.

Minnesota has hit a bit of a rough patch lately in the 2021 recruiting class as Winton Woods (Oh.) cornerback Tamarion Crumpley became the latest decommitment for the Gophers on Tuesday evening.

Since landing their last commitment in Center Grove (Ind.) defensive end Austin Booker back on May 30th, Crumpley is the third consecutive defection from the Gophers nationally ranked recruiting class.

Sam Jackson, who re-committed to Minnesota back on April 22nd, then flipped his verbal pledge to the Purdue Boilermakers on June 10th.

On June 23rd, China Springs (Tex.) edge rusher D'Marion Alexander reopened his recruiting process after being committed to the Gophers since April 20th.

Back in May, defensive tackle Albert Regis also reopened his recruiting process and has since picked up offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Texas.

Despite the losses, Minnesota's class is still ranked 17th nationally according to Rivals.com with 15 total commitments.

Is there legitimate cause for concern?

