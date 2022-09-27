After an impressive performance against Michigan State that saw him put together an efficient start line of 23-for-26 for 268 yards and three touchdowns, Minnesota's sixth-year quarterback earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon. He shares the honor with Michigan running back Blake Corum who had over 200 rushing yards in the Wolverines’ conference win over Maryland.

The honor is Morgan’s third Big Ten honor throughout his career and is the first Gopher to earn the Offensive Player of the Week honor since Mohamed Ibrahim did so in November of 2020. Behind Morgan’s strong performance, the Gophers blew out the Spartans on the road 34-7. The win improves their record to 4-0 on the season and they’ll look to improve to 5-0 this upcoming weekend as they host the Purdue Boilermakers for homecoming.



Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck talked about Morgan’s success on Monday during his weekly press conference. “That mindset Tanner has, that I'll never get there, it's not about the end, it's about the about the journey, and he constantly wants to get better he wants to make everybody else around him better… I just keep seeing that getting better and better and he's just super competitive you know which is what you want in a leader."

