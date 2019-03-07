Ticker
football

Tarbutt commits to Minnesota

AP
Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport.com
@mjessenhoward
UConn graduate transfer kicker Michael Tarbutt just announced his commitment to Minnesota. Tarbutt will be a preferred walk-on at Minnesota. At UConn, he made 5/8 field goals -- including kicks fro...

