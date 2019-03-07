Tarbutt commits to Minnesota
UConn graduate transfer kicker Michael Tarbutt just announced his commitment to Minnesota. Tarbutt will be a preferred walk-on at Minnesota. At UConn, he made 5/8 field goals -- including kicks fro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news