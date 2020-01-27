Tartan 2021 WR back at Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Tartan (Minn.) wide receiver Dorian Singer was one of a handful of in-state prospects on Minnesota's campus on Sunday for the Gophers' big junior day.The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect tallied 851 re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news