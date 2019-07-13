News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 11:47:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Ten Underclassmen Players Who Will Have A Breakout 2019

Alex Carlson • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

With the 2019 season only a month or so away, I wanted to give fans a look at the ten underclassmen who will make an impact this season. All fans know about Zack Annexstad, Rashod Bateman, Daniel F...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}