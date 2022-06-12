Texas LB Latreveon McCutchin commits to Minnesota
A strong official visit weekend for Minnesota just became even better as Austin (TX) linebacker Latreveon McCutchin has announced his commitment to Minnesota.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker made his commitment on Sunday evening following his official visit. He's the third player from the Gophers' Summer Splash weekend to make a commitment, following Maple Grove (MN) tight end Sam Peters and Gary (IN) offensive tackle De'Eric Mister.
McCutchin committed to the Gophers over eight other scholarship offers including Minnesota, Navy, North Texas, Rice, SMU, Tulsa, UTSA, and Utah State. The Lydon B. Johnson standout is the 12th commitment in the Gophers 2023 recruiting class that now ranks 15th in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
Last season, McCutchin helped lead LBJ Austin to a 15-1 overall record including a 6-0 record in district play. He recorded 71 total tackles including 40 solo tackles 11 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He also recorded one interception and one fumble recovery.
