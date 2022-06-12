Texas LB Latreveon McCutchin commits to Minnesota

A strong official visit weekend for Minnesota just became even better as Austin (TX) linebacker Latreveon McCutchin has announced his commitment to Minnesota.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker made his commitment on Sunday evening following his official visit. He's the third player from the Gophers' Summer Splash weekend to make a commitment, following Maple Grove (MN) tight end Sam Peters and Gary (IN) offensive tackle De'Eric Mister.