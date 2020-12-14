TheGopherReport - TGR Early Signing Day Preview

National Signing Day is almost here, and Minnesota is set to bring in a stellar recruiting class. Seventeen players are currently committed to the Gophers, creating a class that is ranked 31st in the country and 10th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.

Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2021 recruiting cycle has been completely different than in years past, and the landscape for both the players and coaches has made this Wednesday more anticipated than ever. After all that everyone has been through, it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.

TGR previews the day below.

