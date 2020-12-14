 TheGopherReport - TGR Early Signing Day Preview
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 16:10:24 -0600') }} football Edit

TGR Early Signing Day Preview

Jared Halus • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

National Signing Day is almost here, and Minnesota is set to bring in a stellar recruiting class. Seventeen players are currently committed to the Gophers, creating a class that is ranked 31st in the country and 10th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.

Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2021 recruiting cycle has been completely different than in years past, and the landscape for both the players and coaches has made this Wednesday more anticipated than ever. After all that everyone has been through, it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.

TGR previews the day below.

EXPECTED

2021 Signing Class
Name Position Location Rating

Athan Kaliakmanis

QB

Antioch, Illinois

5.7

Dino Kaliakmanis

WR

Antioch, Illinois

5.7

Deven Eastern

DE

Shakopee, Minnesota

5.7

Logan Purcell

OL

Annandale, Minnesota

5.6

Jameson Geers

TE

New Lenox, Illinois

5.8

Brady Boyd

WR

Southlake, Texas

5.7

Steven Ortiz

DB

Goodyear, Arizona

5.8

Lemeke Brockington

WR

Moultrie, Georgia

5.7

Avante Dickerson

DB

Omaha, New England

5.8

Devon Williams

LB

Dublin, Ohio

5.7

Darius Green

DB

Covington, Georgia

5.5

Mar'Keise Irving

RB

Country Club Hills, Illinois

5.7

Cameron James

OL

Chicago, Illinois

5.6

Austin Booker

DE

Greenwood, Indiana

5.6

Justin Walley

DB

D'Iberville, Mississippi

5.6

Jacob Schuster

DT

Tumwater, Washington

5.5

Luther McCoy

DT

Fruit Cove, Florida

5.5
For more details on when & where the recruits will sign, check out our premium message board.

ONE TO WATCH

Homegrown defensive lineman Davon Townley remains one of the biggest uncommitted targets left in the country for the 2021 class.

Townley has kept it tight throughout his recruitment, but is expected to make a decision and sign early on Wednesday.

Minnesota, Arizona State, Michigan State, Penn State, and others are in the mix. The Gophers have been heavily involved since the beginning of the year, and hope to keep the four-star in the state.

