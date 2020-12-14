TheGopherReport - TGR Early Signing Day Preview

TGR Early Signing Day Preview
National Signing Day is almost here, and Minnesota is set to bring in a stellar recruiting class. Seventeen players are currently committed to the Gophers, creating a class that is ranked 31st in the country and 10th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.
Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2021 recruiting cycle has been completely different than in years past, and the landscape for both the players and coaches has made this Wednesday more anticipated than ever. After all that everyone has been through, it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.
TGR previews the day below.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
EXPECTED
|Name
|Position
|Location
|Rating
|
QB
|
Antioch, Illinois
|
5.7
|
WR
|
Antioch, Illinois
|
5.7
|
DE
|
Shakopee, Minnesota
|
5.7
|
OL
|
Annandale, Minnesota
|
5.6
|
TE
|
New Lenox, Illinois
|
5.8
|
WR
|
Southlake, Texas
|
5.7
|
DB
|
Goodyear, Arizona
|
5.8
|
WR
|
Moultrie, Georgia
|
5.7
|
DB
|
Omaha, New England
|
5.8
|
LB
|
Dublin, Ohio
|
5.7
|
DB
|
Covington, Georgia
|
5.5
|
RB
|
Country Club Hills, Illinois
|
5.7
|
OL
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
5.6
|
DE
|
Greenwood, Indiana
|
5.6
|
DB
|
D'Iberville, Mississippi
|
5.6
|
DT
|
Tumwater, Washington
|
5.5
|
DT
|
Fruit Cove, Florida
|
5.5
ONE TO WATCH
Homegrown defensive lineman Davon Townley remains one of the biggest uncommitted targets left in the country for the 2021 class.
Townley has kept it tight throughout his recruitment, but is expected to make a decision and sign early on Wednesday.
Minnesota, Arizona State, Michigan State, Penn State, and others are in the mix. The Gophers have been heavily involved since the beginning of the year, and hope to keep the four-star in the state.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report