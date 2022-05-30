TGR Recruiting Notebook: Quick Memorial Day Edition

After missing in a couple of their early offers at quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, P.J. Fleck and his staff landed their quarterback for the 2023 recruiting cycle in Michigan quarterback Drew Viotto.

A former Eastern Michigan commitment, Viotto received an offer last Wednesday from the Gophers after offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarocca traveled to watch Viotto throw in person. We got a sense here that Viotto’s recruitment could move very quickly and put in FutureCasts for him almost simultaneously as he decommited from Eastern Michigan. From there, it was a matter of when, not if, he would commit to the Gophers. Would he wait until his official visit next month, or announce it before? We didn’t have to wait long for an answer, as we all now know.

Going forward at the position, it will be interesting if the Gophers continue to recruit the position and possibly take two quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle. However, it seems more likely that the coaching staff takes a look at the transfer portal next offseason to find an experienced quarterback to bring into the program.