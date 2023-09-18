Here are three things we learned about the Duke game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to take on Minnesota at home under the lights on Saturday.

1. Duke still has NU's number

Saturday's 38-14 thrashing marked the fifth-straight loss for the Wildcats at the hands of the Blue Devils. At one point, Northwestern had won eight of nine over their academic peer, but the script has completely flipped.

The streak started in 2017, when Duke thoroughly handled Northwestern in a 41-17 beatdown. The Wildcats have narrowed the margin down to one score twice, but the outcome has not changed in over a half decade. Northwestern was still outmatched by the team from Durham.

As two of the premier academic institutions in the Power Five, Northwestern and Duke often go head-to-head in recruiting. The consistent failure on the field from Northwestern has and will continue to hurt recruiting. With Stanford also struggling on the field, Duke has cemented itself as the choice for recruits looking to receive a top degree while also playing winning football.





2. Northwestern isn't physical enough

Duke owned the line of scrimmage against Northwestern. The home team totaled a whopping 268 yards on the ground thanks to a sparkling 6.7 yards per carry mark.

The man in charge of the Blue Devil offensive line that paved the way for such a dominant day on the ground? None other than former Northwestern offensive line coach Adam Cushing. The guy calling the plays? Offensive coordinator Kevin Johns, a former NU wide receivers coach.

On the other side, Northwestern only ran for 104 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

The Cats were dominated at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. That isn't a new phenomenon, either. Northwestern has consistently struggled to hold up against Power Five competition over the last two-plus seasons.

The Cats' 5-22 record dating back to the start of the 2021 season isn't due to just one factor. Strength and conditioning, though, might be the biggest issue within the program at the moment. A complete inability to control the line of scrimmage will continue to present significant problems for Northwestern this season.





3. Defense can't get out of the blocks

That’s three games, three opening-drive touchdowns for Northwestern opponents in 2023. After a three-and-out from NU to open the game, Duke got the ball and marched 56 yards in just six plays to go up 7-0.

Jordan Waters' 24-yard run continued the trend of slow starts for Northwestern's defense this season. Every opponent has started the game up 7-0 so far. In the first two contests, the NU defense was able to settle in and find a way to turn in an overall strong performance.

That wasn't the case in Durham as Duke shredded Northwestern all day to the tune of 487 total yards and only stopped when the dogs were called off. Interim head coach and defensive play caller David Braun blamed Northwestern's struggles on his conservative play calling.

“I felt that as a defensive play caller, I played it passive," he said. "I didn't give our guys opportunities to be aggressive and get those guys behind the sticks. With the way they're coached offensively, the talent they have, specifically at quarterback, when they stay on schedule and stay in rhythm, they're a very dangerous team."



