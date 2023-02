The 2023 recruiting cycle is well behind us now and the 2024 recruiting cycle is now the main focus across the country. In their 2023 recruiting class, the Gophers put together an overall quality class fulfilling most, if not all their needs from a recruiting standpoint.

However, if the Gophers hope to remain one of the better teams in the Big Ten on a season-to-season basis, they'll need to continue to put together and stack recruiting classes.

Below, we identified four positions that the Gophers will need to ensure they hit in the 2024 recruiting cycle if they hope to continue to have success going forward.