The Land of Ten-Thousand Lakes has fourteen ranked players
The state of Minnesota has built a reputation over the past few years as hot bed of high school basketball. Rivals' national rankings are a perfect indicator of that. Even though is has been a tren...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news