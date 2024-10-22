The latest Minnesota bowl projections after week eight

The Minnesota Golden Gophers return to action in week nine after enjoying a week eight bye week but how did the week that was in college football change this week's bowl projections? This week, so far only two publications, Action Network, and ESPN have the Gophers going bowling this season. Notable projections that did not include the Gophers include CBS Sports, USA Today, and College Football News.

Notably ESPN'S FPI feels good about Minnesota's chances of going bowling this season, giving the Gophers a 71.3% chance to win six games this season as they currently enter week nine with a 4-3 record. Nonetheless, here is where the Action Network and ESPN have the Gophers going bowling this postseason.

ACTION NETWORK: Detroit Bowl vs Eastern Michigan

The Action Network still has the Golden Gophers headed to the Detroit Bowl, however, the projected opponent has now shifted from Toledo to Eastern Michigan. The Eagles are off to a 5-2 start this season thanks to a strong offense that is averaging 30.6 points per contest this season. The Gophers and Eagles have met one time all-time, that matchup coming last season, a 25-6 win for Minnesota.

ESPN: Gasprailla Bowl vs Vanderbilt / Rate Bowl vs Utah

In ESPN's latest projections, Bonagura has the Gophers headed to Tampa Bay for the Gasparilla Bowl taking on the currently top 25 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores while Schlabach as them headed to Phoenix, Arizona to take on Utah in the Rate Bowl which will take place at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. A matchup between Minnesota and Vanderbilt would be the first since 1959, a 20-6 win for the Gophers in Minneapolis under then head coach Murray Warmath. The two programs also met in 1924 , 1929, and 1930. It's been a while since Minnesota and Utah have also met but not nearly as long as the Gophers and Commodores. The last meeting between the Gophers and Utes was in 1990, a 35-29 win for Utah. The two programs also met in 1967, a 13-12 win for the Gophers.