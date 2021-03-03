Aside from Marcus Carr scoring 22 points and eclipsing the 1,000 point in his Minnesota career, there wasn't many more bright spots for the Gophers as Penn State cruised to an 84-65 win.

The Nittany Lions (9-13, 6-12) went on a 16-2 run to end the first half to open the game up, taking a 49-28 lead into the break.

Penn State had five players score in double-figures led by Myreon Jones, who tallied 17 points while knocking down four three-pointers.

John Harrar added 12 points and 11 rebounds, Trent Buttrick had 13 and seven, Jamari Wheeler had 10 and four, while Izaiah Brockington chipped in with 14 and seven.

For Minnesota (13-13, 6-13), Tre Williams added 17 points and five rebounds while Isaiah Ihnen added 12 points and ten rebounds.

Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur remained out for the Gophers with injury. Brandon Johnson was limited to just nine minutes of action on Wednesday night.

Minnesota remains winless in road games this season at 0-10 and have lost six consecutive games.

They return home on Saturday to play host to Rutgers (13-10, 9-10).