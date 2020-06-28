The Perfect Class: Version 1.0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Recruiting will continue to be held on a virtual platform through at least August 31st and it's a platform that Minnesota has thrived in as they've molded a recruiting class that has consistently b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news