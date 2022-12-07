Running back Mohamed Ibrahim, tight end Breyvn Spann-Ford, and center John Michael Schmitz all earned the honor. The Gophers' three selections are the second most by any program in the conference, only behind Ohio State's five selections.

Center John Michael Schmitz, also a finalist for the Rimmington Trophy was Minnesota's top player overall on offense this year with an offensive grade of 92.4. He was one of the country's premier run blockers, earning a grade of 92.6 while also being given a pass-blocking grade of 81.

Tight end Breyvn Spann-Ford was the Gophers' fourth highest-graded player on the offense this season and third among starters. Spann-Ford was given a 90.6 overall offensive grade this season while also earning an 82.3 passing grade and 82.8 run blocking grade. For the season, Spann-Ford totaled 40 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

Finally, Mohamed Ibrahim was fourth among the Gophers' starters on offense and fifth overall with an 89.0 overall offensive grade. He was one of the highest-graded running backs in the country with a running grade of 87.1. For the season, Ibrahim totaled 304 carries for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns.