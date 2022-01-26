Three Keys To The Game: Minnesota vs Ohio State

The Big 10 season continues as Minnesota hosts Ohio State at Williams Arena on Thursday night. The game tips at 7pm and will be aired on ESPN. The Gophers picked up a win over Rutgers on Saturday, and these are three keys to the game if they hope to make it back-to-back wins in conference play.

Slow Down EJ Liddell

Unlike Minnesota, Ohio State is a super balanced team. Behind EJ Liddell their second highest scorer averages just 10 ppg, which suggests they don't really have another player capable of taking games over. Slowing down Liddell will be no small task, as he's a likely All American level of player. The lefty can compete down low, is a big time shot blocker, and as improved his shooting range to beyond the arc. As of yesterday it seems that both Jamison Battle and Eric Curry are day-to-day leading up to the game. Both of them would be possible candidates to guard Liddell, so their presence would be huge. Jamison's blend of size and agility would make for an interesting matchup that could greatly change the outlook of this game. If the Gophers can limit Liddell's offensive impact and force someone else on Ohio State to step up, their chances of winning will greatly increase.

Keep Payton Willis Going

Payton Willis was simply ridiculous in Saturday's win over Rutgers, and it would be wrong to expect him to put up those type of numbers once again. But it's key to keep his confidence going and give him the green light to keep shooting. He's the type of player who, as we saw on Saturday, can simply take a game over once he sees a few shots drop. Especially if Minnesota is shorthanded once again, it will be important to get Willis some good looks early to get him going. If he starts scoring and really stretching the defense out, it opens up so much for the rest of the team who isn't as gifted at creating their own shots off the dribble.

Clean Game From Treyton Thompson