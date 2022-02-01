Three Keys To The Game: Minnesota vs Purdue

The loaded schedule continues for Minnesota, as they square off with No. 4 ranked Purdue tomorrow at home. The game will tip at 6pm, and is being aired on the Big Ten Network. Purdue features a loaded roster, and these are three keys to the game if Minnesota hopes to pull off the upset.

Photo: Kelly Hagenson/Minnesota Athletics

Get Zach Edey In Foul Trouble

Obviously this is easier said than done, but Minnesota can't be intimidated by the 7'4 sophomore down low. Minnesota will definitely be outmatched in terms of size, but if they stay aggressive getting to the basket, they can try to force Edey into early foul trouble and throw off Purdue's game plan. Edey on the bench would be a huge help to this Minnesota team that struggles so much in rebounding. I'd like to see Sean Sutherlin come into the game and look to get to the rack, as he has the explosiveness to go right at Edey down low, and initiate some contact to either draw a foul or hang in the air to finish.

Big Game From Battle

Jamison Battle has been in a bit of a slump lately, as well as having missed the game against Rutgers. It's been over two weeks since he's scored 20 points, an occurrence that was quite common early in the season. Shooters can sometimes get into these slumps, but all it takes is one game to get back on track. If Jamison can see a couple of shots go in early, he can get into that zone where he takes a game over and is unfazed by a hand right in his face. As a coach you probably don't want him going out there and forcing contested shots early, but it's important to run a few sets in attempt to get him some clean looks early, because if he can get back into a rhythm, he has the firepower to match a guy like Jaden Ivey point for point.

More Ball Movement