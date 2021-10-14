Three Keys to Victory: Gophers versus Nebraksa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Gophers return home to Huntington Bank Stadium where they bring in newly-founded rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It is safe to say that there is no love lost between these two teams, their coa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news