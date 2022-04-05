Three-star ATH Darius Taylor Commits to Minnesota

Taylor committed to the Gophers over several notable programs including Cincinnati and Big Ten rivals Iowa, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. The Walled Lake Western (Mich.) standout amassed 30 reported scholarship offers prior to his commitment on Tuesday and has earned a 5.6 Rivals rating while also being ranked the 14th best player in the state of Michigan.

Three-star athlete Darius Taylor announced his commitment on Tuesday evening to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, becoming the program's third commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. While rated by Rivals as an athlete, however, Taylor is expected to be a running back for the Gophers once arriving on campus.

The Michigan native is a huge victory for the Gophers on the recruiting trail as they were able to land him over several other Big Ten programs as mentioned above. The Gophers originally offered Taylor back in late January and after a few months of communication, Taylor's unofficial visit last Wednesday appeared to put the Gophers in the driver seat.

After taking visits to Cincinnati, Iowa, and Wisconsin all in the past week as well, it appears Taylor felt he saw everything he needed to and was ready to make his college decision.

Taylor filled the stat sheets during his junior season, rushing for 1,379 yards on 136 carries (11 yards per carry) while also hauling in 621 yards receiving (18 yards per catch) while scoring 24 touchdowns. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown and tallied four interceptions on defense.

With his commitment, the Gophers as mentioned above now have three commitments in their 2023 recruiting class as Taylor joins a pair of Minnesota offensive linemen in Jerome Williams and Reese Trip.