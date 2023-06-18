Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage defensive end Adam Kissayi becomes the fourth Minnesota commitment from this weekend's crop of official visitors.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect had previously taken an official visit with Rutgers before making his pledge to the Gophers. He also held other notable offers from Iowa State, Miami, Nebraska, Michigan, Mississippi State, and others.

Kissayi picked his offer from Minnesota back in March and has been communicating the most with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere and defensive analyst Dennis Dottin-Carter.

Kissayi becomes the 23rd overall commitment for the Gophers and the fifth defensive line pledge, joining Riley Sunram, Jide Abasari, Jaylin Hicks, and Mo Saine.