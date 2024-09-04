The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program has picked up their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cylce. On Wednesday, William Penn Charter School (PA) shooting guard Kai Shinholster announced his commitment to the Gophers.

"Beyond Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota," Shinholster said. "want to thank all the coaches and people in my life that have helped me get to this point. I want to give a special thanks to my family for sticking by my side. Go Gophers!!"

The Philadelphia native's commitment comes less than a week after taking an official visit to Minneapolis. "The visit went great! I really enjoyed my time out there," Shinholster told Gophers Nation. "Some of the highlights were hanging around the guys on the team and coaching staff and going to the football game."

After picking up an offer earlier this summer, Shinholster has developed a strong relationship with the Gophers coaching staff. "My relationship with the coaching staff is great! I am comfortable with all the coaches especially Coach (Ben) Johnson."

He's also a big fan of the Gophers style of play.

"I really enjoy the Gophers offensive game and how they play freely and I also feel i would fit into their defensive schemes that I talked about with Coach Johnson," he said. "Coach has envisioned me as player that play on/off the ball in the guard position which is something I’m comfortable with."



