Handy is the second prospect to commit to the Gophers on Sunday after finishing up official visits this weekend, joining California offensive lineman Daniel Shipp. The Gophers now hold 19 total commitments in their class.

Minnesota has added a second commitment on Sunday and No. 19 in total as offensive lineman Mark Handy announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers.

Handy held 17 total offers in his recruitment prior to his commitment including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah. He previously visited the Gophers in early may, before his official visit this weekend.

"I had a good time for sure, I really enjoyed Minnesota," Handy told Gophers Nation after that visit in May.

During his recruitment, he's also built a good relationship with Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan. "I think he is a great guy and obviously a great coach," Handy said. "He has been there for eight years. That said, his stability is great," he added. "He most likely won’t leave unless Fleck leaves and Fleck just signed an eight year deal. But regardless he seems like a good guy and he is honest about how his process is and everything which I appreciate."

Handy is the fourth offensive line commitment for the Gophers. Alongside Shipp, Handy joins Peoria (AZ) stnadout Nick Spence and Portland (OR) prospect Zac Stascausky.