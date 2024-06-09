The wave of commitments continues for Minnesota following this weekend's Summer Splash official visit weekend as Portland (Oreg.) Central Catholic offensive lineman Zac Stascausky is the latest to announce his pledge to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect chose Minnesota over the likes of Cal, Arizona, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, Boise State, BYU, and others.

Stascausky picked up an offer from Minnesota back on May 9th and played left tackle for his high school this past season.

He becomes the 18th overall commitment for Minnesota in their 2025 recruiting class and the sixth official visitor from this weekend to give their pledge to the Gophers.