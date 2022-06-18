Three-star RB Marquese Williams commits to Minnesota

Minnesota has made a strong push for Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) running back Marquese Williams ever since extending an offer back on March 1st. That persistence paid off as the 5.7, three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Gophers late Saturday night while on his official visit.

"I like their style of offense that they run," Williams told TGR ahead of his official visit this weekend. "Their head coach has great energy and the running back coach and offensive coordinator are nice guys. I want to meet the rest of the coaching staff and see the facilities."