Three-star RB Marquese Williams commits to Minnesota
Minnesota has made a strong push for Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) running back Marquese Williams ever since extending an offer back on March 1st. That persistence paid off as the 5.7, three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Gophers late Saturday night while on his official visit.
"I like their style of offense that they run," Williams told TGR ahead of his official visit this weekend. "Their head coach has great energy and the running back coach and offensive coordinator are nice guys. I want to meet the rest of the coaching staff and see the facilities."
Williams chose Minnesota over other notable offers that included the likes of Iowa, Louisville, Duke, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and others.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect becomes the 16th overall commitment for the Gophers in the 2023 class and the second running back to give his verbal pledge, joining Walled Lake Western (Mich.) product Darius Taylor.
As a junior, Williams rushed for 1,697 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He also had 13 receptions for 217 yards and five scores.
Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked 12th nationally, according to Rivals.com.
