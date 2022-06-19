Three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes commits to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment of the weekend on Sunday morning when three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes out of Pensacola (FL) announced his commitment to the program. Hayes committed to the program as he finished up his official visit to the Twin Cities.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver committed to the Gophers over 12 other scholarship offers including FAU, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, and Washington State.
Nearly half of his 13 total scholarship offers came over the last two months after he impressed at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans. Following his camp performance, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Adam Gorney said the following about Hayes;
"He was terrific at Sunday’s camp, making a bunch of highlight-reel catches and many others that didn’t need to be because he created so much space between him and the cornerback. Hayes is long, athletic and he has great hands."
Hayes is the 17th commitment in the Gophers class and the ninth this month, all coming in the last 13 days. He becomes the program's first wide receiver commitment in the class as well. While Pierce Walsh and Zaquan Bryan are both rated on Rivals as wide receivers, they will be playing tight end and corner respectively once they arrive on campus.
Last season as a junior for Pine Forest, Hayes recorded 30 receptions for 722-yards and 10 touchdowns.
With Hayes's commitment, the Gophers have risen now to No.10 in the 2023 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.