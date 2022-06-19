Three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment of the weekend on Sunday morning when three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes out of Pensacola (FL) announced his commitment to the program. Hayes committed to the program as he finished up his official visit to the Twin Cities.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver committed to the Gophers over 12 other scholarship offers including FAU, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, and Washington State.

Nearly half of his 13 total scholarship offers came over the last two months after he impressed at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans. Following his camp performance, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Adam Gorney said the following about Hayes;

"He was terrific at Sunday’s camp, making a bunch of highlight-reel catches and many others that didn’t need to be because he created so much space between him and the cornerback. Hayes is long, athletic and he has great hands."



