The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver picked up an offer from the Golden Gophers earlier this summer.

Three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte announced on Monday evening that he'll be in attendance for Minnesota's season opener on Thursday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Bonwell-White has put together a qulality offer sheet thus far in his recruitment with offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

It will be Bonwell-White's third visit to campus in the past few months, he previously visited Minnesota both in June and July.

"Loved the facility," Bonwell-Witte told Gophers Nation in June. "Meeting the coaches and talking with them on a personal level and just football. I like how well Minnesota can build me as a player and man in life."

"They were the first school I have an offer from that offered me based off of my film, so I really appreciated that," Bonwell-Witte explained. "They like my physique, my ability to attack and catch the ball, and my speed."

As as sophomore for Washington High School in Sioux Falls last year, Bonwell-White recorded 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.6 yards per reception.