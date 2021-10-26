Tight End Nathan Jones Flips To Minnesota

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

After a visit to Minneapolis that resulted in an offer last weekend, Brock (TX) tight end Nathan Jones has officially backed off his pledge to Abilene Christian and committed to PJ Fleck and Minnesota.

"It was a great experience," Jones told TGR about the game. "All the excitement that coach Fleck and the staff brings, I can really get behind something like that. It was a really physical game and I liked watching the tight ends."

Jones had been committed to the Wildcats since August 14th, and was set to be a 4th generation player there as his father was an All-American. Other FBS schools like Vanderbilt and UTSA also offered, but head coach PJ Fleck and tight end coach Clay Patterson were able to quickly build a strong relationship with Jones to win his commitment.

"When I got to Minnesota and met with coach Patterson I just felt this bond that I haven't felt anywhere else," said Jones. "Right away my brain started thinking about it and I just thought how awesome it would be to be a part of that. And it's Big Ten football."