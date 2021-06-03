GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Carrollton (TX) tight end Sean Sallis is a top target for the Gophers, and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect was on campus yesterday for an unofficial visit and camp.

Sallis has ties with the program as his father played college football with tight ends coach Clay Patterson at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, so Minnesota has had their eye on him for quite some time.

The Gopher Report talked to Sallis following his visit to talk about his experience on campus, his next visits, a decision timeline, and more.