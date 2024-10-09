Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Tipoff times, television assignments set for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Wednesday, the tipoff times and television assignments for all but one of Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule were released.

Of the 32 games on the Gophers schedule, 15 will be on the Big Ten Network, five will be on B1G+, five will air on Peacock while four will air on Fox Sports 1. ESPN will host two Minnesota games as part of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Only the Gophers November 16 matchup against Yale does not have a tipoff time. The gamne, however, will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

View the full schedule below.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Games by network:

BTN: 15


B1G+: 5


Peacock: 5


FS1: 4


ESPN: 2

Table Name
DATEOpponentTipoff:TV:

October 19

vs Bemidji State (Exhibition)

12:00 PM

B1G+

October 29

vs Hamline (Exhibition)

7:00 PM

B1G+

November 6

vs Oral Roberts

7:00 PM

B1G+

November 9

vs Omaha

2:30 PM

Peacock

November 13

vs North Texas

7:00 PM

Peacock

Novmeber 16

vs Yale

TBD

BTN

Novmeber 19

vs Cleveland State

6:00 PM

BTN

November 25

vs Central Michigan

7:00 PM

B1G+

November 28

vs Wichita State (Neutral)

11:00 AM

ESPN2

November 29

vs Florida or Wake Forest

TBA

ESPN or ESPN2

December 1

vs Bethune-Cookman

2:00 PM

B1G+

December 4

vs Michigan State

7:30 PM

BTN

December 9

at Indiana

5:30 PM

BTN

December 21

vs FDU

1:00 PM

BTN

December 29

vs Morgan State

1:00 PM

Peacock

January 2

vs Purdue

7:00 PM

FS1

January 6

vs Ohio State

8:00 PM

FS1

January 10

at Wisconsin

6:00 PM

Peacock

January 13

at Maryland

5:30 PM

BTN

January 16

vs Michigan

6:00 PM

FS1

January 21

at Iowa

8:00 PM

BTN

January 25

at Oregon

3:00 PM

BTN

January 28

at Michigan State

7:00 PM

Peacock

February 1

vs Washington

11:00 AM

BTN

Februrary 4

at Penn State

6:00 PM

BTN

February 8

vs Illinois

5:00 PM

BTN

February 15

at USC

3:00 PM

BTN

February 18

at UCLA

9:30 PM

FS1

February 22

vs Penn State

1:00 PM

BTN

February 25

vs Northwestern

6:00 PM

Peacock

March 1

at Nebraska

1:00 PM

BTN

March 5

vs Wisconsin

7:30 PM

BTN

March 9

at Rutgers

12:00 PM

BTN

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement