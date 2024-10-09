Tipoff times, television assignments set for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule

On Wednesday, the tipoff times and television assignments for all but one of Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule were released.

Of the 32 games on the Gophers schedule, 15 will be on the Big Ten Network, five will be on B1G+, five will air on Peacock while four will air on Fox Sports 1. ESPN will host two Minnesota games as part of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Only the Gophers November 16 matchup against Yale does not have a tipoff time. The gamne, however, will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

View the full schedule below.



