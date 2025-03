One of Minnesota's top in-state talents in the 2027 recruiting cycle has scheduled a spring visit to Minneapolis, Gophers Nation has learned.

2027 Wayzata High School defensive lineman Eli Diane will be on campus March 25, he tells Gopher Nation. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Diane earned an offer from the Gophers in early February from Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck while on campus for a visit and is being recruited by defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter.