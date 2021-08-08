Top Five Fall Camp Position Battles: #1b - Kicker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Arguably the worst position on the Gophers a season ago was the Kicker position. COVID and no spring practice left the special teams of Minnesota in a tough spot entering the 2020 season, but the G...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news