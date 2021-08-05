Top Five Fall Camp Position Battles: #2 - Wide Receiver
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With Rashod Bateman moving on to the NFL, the Gophers are left with a large target share open for the taking. Bateman opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season which provided a group of u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news