Top in-state target Roman Voss enters Rivals250

Minnesota's top in-state talent, four-star athlete/tight end Roman Voss at Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, Minnesota is one of the newest members of the Rivals250.

Voss has long been a four-0star on Rivals but was not ranked before Monday's latest update inside the Rivals250. Now, Voss is considered the No. 237 player nationally and the No. 15 tight end in the country. He also remains the top talent within the state.