Top in-state target Roman Voss enters Rivals250

Minnesota's top in-state talent, four-star athlete/tight end Roman Voss at Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, Minnesota is one of the newest members of the Rivals250.
Voss has long been a four-0star on Rivals but was not ranked before Monday's latest update inside the Rivals250. Now, Voss is considered the No. 237 player nationally and the No. 15 tight end in the country. He also remains the top talent within the state.
Voss has a dozen offers to his name with Auburn, California, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, UCLA, and Wisconsin. Penn State has also shown interest in the four-star talent but has yet to extend an offer.
Voss notably has visited Minnesota three times in the last calendar year, visiting the Gophers in April, in September for a gameday visit, and then this past Saturday for the Gophers junior day. The only other school to receive three or more visits from Voss is the Iowa Hawkeyes.
