Few prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle have experienced the recent success that Robbinsdale Cooper (MN) standout linebacker Emmanuel Karmo has enjoyed in the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker has picked up offers from Iowa, Ohio State, San Diego State, USC, Nebraska, Kansas, and Penn State. While Penn State and Kansas have offered just in the last few days, Nebraska, San Diego State, Ohio State, USC, and Iowa all offered Karmo ahead of his in-state program, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Over the weekend, the Gophers hosted Karmo on campus for a Junior Day visit. During the visit, he got to catch up with head coach P.J. Fleck and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere. It was a visit that allowed Karmo to reconnect with the Gophers coaching staff and also get answers to a few questions including why the Gophers' were slow on offering the rising star.