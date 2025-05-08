Top Minnesota Prospect Roman Voss Narrows Recruitment Down to Two

The top propsect in the state of Minnesota, Jackson County Central standout Roman Voss has narrowed his recruitment down to just two schools according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Voss will decide between the in-state Minnesota Golden Gophers and the SEC's Alabama Crimson Tide. Notable programs eliminated from the four-star prospect recruitment include Auburn, Cal, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin.
Voss is ranked as a four-star tight end by Rivals and the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota, an honor he also owns in On3's rankings, though On3 does rank Voss as a top-125 player nationally at No. 114 as well as the No. 6 athlete in the country.
While Minnesota has long been a part of Voss's recruitment, Alabama offered the four-star prospect in late March after an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. Notably, the Voss family has multiple connections to the Crimson Tide and their coaching staff.
