Top Minnesota Prospect Roman Voss Narrows Recruitment Down to Two

The top propsect in the state of Minnesota, Jackson County Central standout Roman Voss has narrowed his recruitment down to just two schools according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Voss will decide between the in-state Minnesota Golden Gophers and the SEC's Alabama Crimson Tide. Notable programs eliminated from the four-star prospect recruitment include Auburn, Cal, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin.