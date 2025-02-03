Top Minnesota safety target sets May official visit

One of Minnesota's top targets in the 206 recruiting cycle, Valley High School (IA) prospect Jayden McGregory, a four-star prospect has scheduled an official visit to Minneapolis. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound safety announced his visit on Monday via X.

McGregory will be on campus for an official visit the weekend of May 30. It is the first official visit that McGregory has reported. The Iowa native has made four previous visits to campus including making a quick stop in January. With that, it should not be a surprise that the Gophers are a top contender for McGregory.

The only other schools to receive more than a pair of visits from McGregory are Iowa State, Nebraska, and Iowa. Notably, the Hawkeyes have yet to offer McGregory despite numerous visits.

McGregory is considered the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa only behind Fort Dodge (IA) linebacker Dreshaun Ross.