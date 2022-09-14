Tracking Minnesota's 2023 commits senior seasons: September 9-10
Follow along with us below over the course of the season as we track how Minnesota commits are performing in their senior seasons.
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/1
|
45-7 loss to Maple Grove
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/8
|
21-14 win over Mounds View
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/25
|
47-26 win over South Lyon
|
345 rushing yards and six touchdowns
|
9/1
|
16-12 win over Walled Lake Northern
|
157 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards, one TD
|
9/9
|
52-7 win over Lakeland
|
N/A
|
No stats found.
Through three weeks, Taylor has totaled 784 yards, 121 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/27
|
19-14 loss to Imhotep Charter
|
14 carries for 46 yards.
|
9/9
|
56-7 win over La Salle College
|
12 carries for 94 yards.
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/9
|
31-13 win over Winona
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/1
|
43-0 win over Hopkins
|
9/9
|
24-16 win over Shakopee
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/25
|
47-26 win over South Lyon
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/1
|
16-12 win over Walled Lake Northern
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
52-7 win over Lakeland
|
N/A
|
No stats available
Stats through 3 games per Viotto: 29/45 (64%), 575 yards, 4 touchdowns
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/1
|
45-7 win over Osseo
|
1 TD
|
9/9
|
45-7 win over Totino-Grace
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/26
|
33-20 loss to Manor
|
7 tackles, 2 TFL
|
9/1
|
35-21 win over Weiss
|
3 tackles, 2 FL
|
9/9
|
44-21 loss to Parish Episcopal
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/19
|
56-7 loss to
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
8/26
|
7-6 win over Century
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/2
|
41-35 loss to Shanley
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
7-6 loss to Bismarck
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/26
|
45-9 win over Lehigh
|
6 tackles
|
9/2
|
12-11 loss to Venice
|
3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT
|
9/9
|
28-0 win over Immokalee
|
5 tackles, 1 PD
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/25
|
34-0 win over Tate
|
6 receptions for 65 yards
|
9/2
|
39-9 win over Navarre
|
5 receptions for 128 yards , 2 TD
|
9/10
|
41-8 win over Pensacola
|
4 receptions for 95 yards, 2 TD
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/26
|
21-13 loss to Noblesville
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/2
|
24-21 win over Moline
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
13-10 loss to Brother Rice
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/1
|
43-0 win over Hopkins
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
24-16 win over Shakopee
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/25
|
46-0 win over Apollo
|
1 rushing TD
|
|
9/2
|
46-21 win over Alexandia
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
44-0 win over Wilmar
|
1 TFL
|
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/20
|
18-14 loss to South Bend
|
Gary rushed for 167 yards on 19 carries.
|
8/26
|
52-16 loss to Calumet New Tech
|
Gary rushed for 164 yards on 30 carries.
|
9/2
|
26-20 win over Highland
|
Gary rushed for 334 yards on 49 carries.
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/19
|
53-28 loss to Dorman
|
1 TD
|
No stats available
|
9/26
|
36-29 loss to T.L Hanna
|
1 TD
|
No stats available
|
9/2
|
56-28 loss to James F. Byrnes
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
70-7 win over Mauldin
|
1 TD
|
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
9/9
|
24-16 loss to Prior Lake
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|DATE
|OPP/RESULT
|STATS
|NOTES
|
8/19
|
45-0 win over Jenkins
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
8/26
|
41-15 loss to Columbus
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/2
|
28-0 win over Westminster
|
N/A
|
No stats available
|
9/9
|
14-0 loss to Ware County
|
N/A
|
No stats available
We have not been able to find complete stats for Bryan but prior to his most recent matchup against Ware County, the future Gophers defensive back told TGR that he was averaging over 100 yards receiving through his first three contests.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @CollegeBBNews
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.