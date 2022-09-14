News More News
Tracking Minnesota's 2023 commits senior seasons: September 9-10

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Writer

Follow along with us below over the course of the season as we track how Minnesota commits are performing in their senior seasons.


STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/1

45-7 loss to Maple Grove

N/A

No stats available

9/8

21-14 win over Mounds View

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/25

47-26 win over South Lyon

345 rushing yards and six touchdowns

9/1

16-12 win over Walled Lake Northern

157 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards, one TD

9/9

52-7 win over Lakeland

N/A

No stats found.

Through three weeks, Taylor has totaled 784 yards, 121 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/27

19-14 loss to Imhotep Charter

14 carries for 46 yards.

9/9

56-7 win over La Salle College

12 carries for 94 yards.
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/9

31-13 win over Winona

N/A
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/1

43-0 win over Hopkins

9/9

24-16 win over Shakopee
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/25

47-26 win over South Lyon

N/A

No stats available

9/1

16-12 win over Walled Lake Northern

N/A

No stats available

9/9

52-7 win over Lakeland

N/A

No stats available

Stats through 3 games per Viotto: 29/45 (64%), 575 yards, 4 touchdowns

STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/1

45-7 win over Osseo

1 TD

9/9

45-7 win over Totino-Grace

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/26

33-20 loss to Manor

7 tackles, 2 TFL

9/1

35-21 win over Weiss

3 tackles, 2 FL

9/9

44-21 loss to Parish Episcopal

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/19

56-7 loss to

N/A

No stats available

8/26

7-6 win over Century

N/A

No stats available

9/2

41-35 loss to Shanley

N/A

No stats available

9/9

7-6 loss to Bismarck

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/26

45-9 win over Lehigh

6 tackles

9/2

12-11 loss to Venice

3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT

9/9

28-0 win over Immokalee

5 tackles, 1 PD
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/25

34-0 win over Tate

6 receptions for 65 yards

9/2

39-9 win over Navarre

5 receptions for 128 yards , 2 TD

9/10

41-8 win over Pensacola

4 receptions for 95 yards, 2 TD
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/26

21-13 loss to Noblesville

N/A

No stats available

9/2

24-21 win over Moline

N/A

No stats available

9/9

13-10 loss to Brother Rice

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/1

43-0 win over Hopkins

N/A

No stats available

9/9

24-16 win over Shakopee

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/25

46-0 win over Apollo

1 rushing TD


9/2

46-21 win over Alexandia

N/A

No stats available

9/9

44-0 win over Wilmar

1 TFL


STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/20

18-14 loss to South Bend

Gary rushed for 167 yards on 19 carries.

8/26

52-16 loss to Calumet New Tech

Gary rushed for 164 yards on 30 carries.

9/2

26-20 win over Highland

Gary rushed for 334 yards on 49 carries.
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/19

53-28 loss to Dorman

1 TD

No stats available

9/26

36-29 loss to T.L Hanna

1 TD

No stats available

9/2

56-28 loss to James F. Byrnes

N/A

No stats available

9/9

70-7 win over Mauldin

1 TD


STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

9/9

24-16 loss to Prior Lake

N/A

No stats available
STATS
DATE OPP/RESULT STATS NOTES

8/19

45-0 win over Jenkins

N/A

No stats available

8/26

41-15 loss to Columbus

N/A

No stats available

9/2

28-0 win over Westminster

N/A

No stats available

9/9

14-0 loss to Ware County

N/A

No stats available

We have not been able to find complete stats for Bryan but prior to his most recent matchup against Ware County, the future Gophers defensive back told TGR that he was averaging over 100 yards receiving through his first three contests.

