Q. What's the challenge this week facing a Minnesota offense that is really heavy on the round and focuses on dominating time of possession?

YETUR GROSS-MATOS: You know, like you said, dominating time of possession, try and get those guys off the field. Give our offense a chance to go out there and put up some points. With a team like that who run the ball as much as they do, and the consistency of their offense, not drawing a lot of penalties and stuff, you've just got to play disciplined. Everyone's got to do their job and just to keep that up for four quarters, you know, and give our offense a chance to do something.

Q. James had mentioned their success on third down is partly because of how good they are on first down. How much is your emphasis on putting them in second-and-long, third-and-long situations this week?

YETUR GROSS-MATOS: There's been a huge emphasis. Coach Pry has said - they get in situations where it's second and third, third and one, and that could end up having us in a long game.

Just getting after it on first and second down, we have to put those guys in negative yardage situations or no gain, we have a better chance of getting off the field, because they are great in those situation where is it's short.

Q. Do you notice a difference in the size of the linemen you're going up against a very large guy versus somebody in the non-conference who is not quite your size? Or do you just do your thing regardless?

YETUR GROSS-MATOS: More just going out and doing my thing regardless. The game plan, my job, none of it changes based on who we are playing.

Q. We were asking Coach Franklin about the 1-0 mantra and it seems like now you're not just repeating it, but living it and embracing it. Was there a point where you felt like you took it on and weren't reciting it?

YETUR GROSS-MATOS: I would say when I got back to school over the summer, going into camp. I felt like it's something that really resonated with me when he's talking about how teams, they try to prepare differently based on what week it is and the opponent.

You approach it all the same way, like this is our championship, like this is the week. With that mindset, I feel like creates a culture of winning.

Q. I wanted to ask you about kind of building off of a question from earlier. So Minnesota's right tackle weighs 136 pounds more than you and 157 pounds more than Shaka. Have you ever faced a weight disparity like that in your career, and how do you go about beating someone on the line who is almost, you know, like essentially more than 50 percent of your body weight?



YETUR GROSS-MATOS: I don't think I have honestly, but it will be a great task. They have got some pretty good players on that side.

But I don't think the approach is going to be any different. You know, his job is to block me and my job is to get around him, so we'll figure something out.