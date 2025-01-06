Transfer Outlook: DE Steven Curtis

Last month, Minnesota added to their defensive end room by picking up a transfer portal commitment from defensive end Steven Curtis. Gophers Nation takes a look at Curtis's career so far, how he fits the Gophers roster and what expectations should be for the rising junior.

A native of Cardinal Newman, Florida, Curtis signed with Illinois State out of high school over offers from Akron and Pittsburgh.

Curtis is just finishing up his true sophomore season with Illinois State, where he played 25 games over the past two seasons, recording 54 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks.

As a true freshman in 2023, he played in 10 games recording 95 snaps. In the process, he had four tackles including one tackle for loss and one interception. He also had a single-pass deflection.

This fall for Illinois State, Curtis enjoyed a breakout campaign with 50 tackles, event tackles for loss, and five sacks while forcing two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus credited Curtis with 18 total pressures this season