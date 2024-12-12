Transfer Outlook: QB Zach Pyron

But what are the Gophers getting in Pyron? Let's take a closer look.

Pyron's decision to be a Golden Gopher came as he was wrapping up his visit to Minneapolis, the only visit that he wound up taking once he entered the portal. Gophers Nation is told that several ACC programs were in on Pyron as well.

Pyron was a highly rated prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, a four-star prospect out of Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama. That's the same high school that has produced players such as former Auburn Tiger, Oregon Duck, and now Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix as well as current Oregon Duck Tez Johnson.

Pyron was a three-time state champion in high school twice with Fyffe High School and once with Pinson Valley.

Coming out of high school, Pyron chose Georgia Tech over offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, and Vanderbilt among others. Alabama also showed some interest in Pyron late in the cycle.

In three seasons at Georgia Tech, Pyron appeared in 19 total games including 10 this season. One of his top college performances came as a true freshman against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. In that game, he completed 19-of-32 passing attempts for 253 yards and a touchdown while also picking up 66 yards on the ground.

After a quiet 2023 season appearing in a handful of games but attempting just eight passing attempts, Pyron saw a bit of an expanded role as a backup quarterback. In 2024, playing behind former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King while also splitting time with true freshmen and former Minnesota commitment Aaron Philo. Pyron would, however, make two starts in October against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

In a 31-13 loss to Notre Dame, Pyron was 20-for-36 for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception, he also had 45 yards on the ground, leading all Georgia Tech ball carriers in the game.

One week later against Virginia Tech, Pyron had a tough performance against the Hokies completing 10-of-22 attempts for 76 yards and one interception. He gave away to Aaron Philo in that game, who had similar struggles. But following that game, Pyron would never recover the No. 2 role for the Yellow Jackets.

He entered the transfer portal on December 2 and quickly became a key target for the Golden Gophers' coaching staff. He'll come to Minneapolis with two years to play.