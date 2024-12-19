Transfer Outlook: RB A.J. Turner

The Minnesota Golden Gophers over the weekend landed a trio of running backs including Rivals top-200 transfer portal tailback A.J. Turner. The Marshall transfer committed to the Gophers on Sunday alongside Michigan transfer Cole Cabana and Washington transfer Cameron Davis.

The Hampton, Virginia native spent three seasons with the Thundering Herd after signing with the program out of high school over offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Air Force, Akron, App State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Fordham, James Madison and William & Mary

Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Gophers are getting in Turner and what expectations should be for the tight end in 2025.