Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 19, 2024
Transfer Outlook: RB A.J. Turner
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers over the weekend landed a trio of running backs including Rivals top-200 transfer portal tailback A.J. Turner. The Marshall transfer committed to the Gophers on Sunday alongside Michigan transfer Cole Cabana and Washington transfer Cameron Davis.

The Hampton, Virginia native spent three seasons with the Thundering Herd after signing with the program out of high school over offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Air Force, Akron, App State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Fordham, James Madison and William & Mary

Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Gophers are getting in Turner and what expectations should be for the tight end in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

CAREER OVERVIEW

After being a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Turner appeared in eight games in his true freshman season totaling 17 carries for 100 yards. In 2023, he was kept to just three games, redshirting. In those three games, he has six carries for 20 yards. This fall, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound tailback had a breakout season recording 104 carries for 864 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. He also had eight receptions for 68 yards and two additional touchdowns.

He has two years of eligibility to use with the Gophers.

HOW DOES TURNER FIT THE ROSTER

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In