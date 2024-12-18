Transfer Outlook: TE Drew Biber

The veteran tight end comes to Minneapolis after four years in West Lafayette with the Purdue Boilermakers. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Gophers are getting in Biber and what expectations should be for the tight end in 2025.

Biber signed with Purdue as a two-star prospect as part of their 2021 recruiting class out of Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. It was his second recruitment commitment, as he had previously been committed to Northern Illinois for five and a half months. He also held notable offers from Boise State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, and Wyoming.

As a true freshman in 2021, Biber appeared in two games but did not record any stats. Over the course of the last three seasons, the Wisconsin native played in 35 games for the Boilermakers, recording 15 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.