Transfer Outlook: WR Javon Tracy

Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at Tracy's career thus far, how he fits the Gophers roster, and what expectations should be.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Golden Gophers made a huge addition to their wide receiver room by adding Miami (OH) transfer receiver Javon Tracy to their room.

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tracy was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Decatur Central High School. The 6-foot-0, 182-pound wideout had an offer sheet that included Indiana State, Iowa, Western Michigan, Youngstown State, and Miami (OH).

As a true freshman, Tracy played in just two games and recorded 21 snaps. However, as a redshirt freshman in 2023, the Indiana native saw himself have a notable role within the Redhawks offense, recording 22 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns. This fall, he would become their top receiver, recording 57 receptions for 818 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

For his career, Tracy brings over 1,000 career snaps of experience with him to Minneapolis, Across 108 career targets, he has 79 total receptions for 1,166 yards and nine touchdowns.